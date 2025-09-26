Tim Allen Finds Forgiveness After Erika Kirk Tribute

Tim Allen says he's finally found forgiveness for the man who killed his father, thanks to words spoken by Erika Kirk, widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk , at her husband's recent memorial. In a post on X , Allen, 72, described being "deeply affected" after Erika publicly forgave Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting her spouse earlier this month in Utah. "I have struggled for over 60 years to forgive the man who killed my Dad," Allen wrote. "I will say those words now as I type: 'I forgive the man who killed my father.'"

Allen's father died in 1964, when Allen was just 11, in a car crash caused by a drunk driver, a loss the Home Improvement star has said shaped his complicated relationship with faith for years, per Entertainment Weekly. "If you haven't had a death in your family, I don't suggest it," he said in a 2006 interview, per USA Today. "It certainly changes every single thing. From your cells and DNA, it turns a different color."

During the memorial, Erika Kirk said she forgave her husband's accused killer "because it was what Christ did, and it's what Charlie would do," adding that the late Turning Point USA co-founder "wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life." Allen ended his post with a simple wish: "Peace be with you all." The actor's revelation comes as he prepares to reunite with his former Home Improvement castmates Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning in the upcoming season of his Shifting Gears show on ABC, whose second season premieres on Wednesday.