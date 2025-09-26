Netanyahu Heckled During a Fiery UN Speech

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a chilly reception at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, where he defended his government's military actions in Gaza and vowed to "finish the job" until Hamas is defeated. As Netanyahu stepped to the podium, representatives from numerous countries left the hall in protest, underscoring deepening international frustration with Israel's handling of the conflict and the lack of progress toward Palestinian statehood, per the New York Times. The paper features a photo showing a nearly empty General Assembly hall during Bibi's speech. More:

Catcalls: As he spoke, Netanyahu was interrupted by hecklers and leaned on visual aids, including a map, to outline Israel's military campaign. He also read aloud the names of hostages still held in Gaza, emphasizing that Israel hasn't forgotten Oct. 7, the date of the Hamas-led attack that sparked the current war. Loudspeakers in Gaza broadcast his address, which was delivered in both English and Hebrew.