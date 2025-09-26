Netanyahu Heckled During a Fiery UN Speech

Reps from multiple nations stage protest, walk out as Israeli leader defends Gaza military campaign
Posted Sep 26, 2025 9:33 AM CDT
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.   (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a chilly reception at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, where he defended his government's military actions in Gaza and vowed to "finish the job" until Hamas is defeated. As Netanyahu stepped to the podium, representatives from numerous countries left the hall in protest, underscoring deepening international frustration with Israel's handling of the conflict and the lack of progress toward Palestinian statehood, per the New York Times. The paper features a photo showing a nearly empty General Assembly hall during Bibi's speech. More:

  • Catcalls: As he spoke, Netanyahu was interrupted by hecklers and leaned on visual aids, including a map, to outline Israel's military campaign. He also read aloud the names of hostages still held in Gaza, emphasizing that Israel hasn't forgotten Oct. 7, the date of the Hamas-led attack that sparked the current war. Loudspeakers in Gaza broadcast his address, which was delivered in both English and Hebrew.

  • Palestine: Meanwhile, a wave of countries—including France, Britain, and Canada—have recently recognized a Palestinian state or called for renewed negotiations, moves that have infuriated Netanyahu's right-wing coalition and fueled talk of possible annexation of parts of the West Bank. Netanyahu frames international recognition of Palestinian statehood as a reward for the violence of Oct. 7, sending the message that "murdering Jews pays off." He called such recognition "shameful," reports the AP, and noted that Israelis wouldn't "commit national suicide" by allowing such a thing to happen, per the Times. "We will not allow you to shove a terror state down our throats," he noted.
  • Gaza: The Israeli PM denied the accusation that Gazans are starving due to Israel's actions, instead blaming Hamas for keeping food from locals, and also refuted that Israel is committing genocide in Israel, noting his nation's evacuation orders. "Did the Nazis ask the Jews to kindly leave, go out?" he asked, adding that Israel is doing "everything it can to get civilians out of harm's way." He says to believe otherwise is "a joke."
  • Iran: The Israeli leader also thanked President Trump for "his bold, decisive action against Iran," which he called an "existential threat" to his nation, per the Guardian.
  • Context: The address comes at a time when Netanyahu is under scrutiny at home and abroad. The International Criminal Court has accused him of war crimes, and relatives of Israeli hostages have criticized his strategy, arguing that the ongoing offensive puts their loved ones at greater risk and that they'd rather see a ceasefire.

