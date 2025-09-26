Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Busts a Big Rumor

Keanu Reeves is still with his longtime love Alexandra Grant—excellent! But that rumor that they recently got hitched? Bogus! "It is not true. They are not married," a rep for the John Wick/Speed/Matrix/ Bill & Ted star said in a statement to People of the whispers that Reeves, 61, had finally tied the knot with the 52-year-old visual artist in a private ceremony. Grant, too, addressed the speculation, posting a rare pic on Instagram of her and Reeves smooching.

"This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement ... simply a kiss!" she wrote. "I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding." She then added: "Except we didn't get married." The couple's acquaintanceship stretches back to at least 2011, when they worked on a book together called Ode to Happiness, featuring Reeves' poetry and Grant's illustrations, per USA Today.

The two came out officially as a couple in late 2019, when they showed up on the red carpet together for a Los Angeles art and film gala. "He's such an inspiration to me," Grant gushed about her beau to People in 2023. "He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard." The bloom apparently hasn't worn off the rose. "Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there!" she quipped on IG of the fake wedding rumors and the kiss pic. "So, here's a bit of real happiness!"