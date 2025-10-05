Internet's Inventor: It's in Trouble, but There's Time to Fix It

The New Yorker is out with an in-depth look at Tim Berners-Lee, a 70-year-old who "may have the smallest fame-to-impact ratio of anyone living," writes Julian Lucas. Meaning, he's not as well known as you might think given that Berners-Lee is credited with inventing the World Wide Web back in 1989. More than three decades later, Berners-Lee is admired "not only for inventing the web but for refusing to patent it." His crusade over the last three decades hasn't been to cash in, but "to safeguard the web's openness and promote equitable access." He sees today's internet as dominated by a few data-milking platforms like Meta and Google that trap users and monetize their behavior. In his view, the web's early promise of open, decentralized exchange is in serious trouble.

The story digs into the details of Berners-Lee's suggested remedy of "data sovereignty"—letting users own, manage, and control how their data is used. His flagship idea is Solid (Social Linked Data), with "Pods" (personal data stores) decoupled from the platforms that want to exploit user data. Instead of giving Facebook or Amazon all your info, you keep it in your Pod and grant access case by case. To that end, Berners-Lee co-founded a company called Inrupt, whose centerpiece is "Charlie," a personal AI agent built on the Solid architecture. It uses your Pod to personalize results and suggestions—but without handing that data to third parties.

"There's still time to build machines that serve the human," writes Berners-Lee in his new memoir, This Is for Everyone. Machines that "promote the dignity of our fragile species on this isolated globe." Lucas is a bit skeptical: "It's a moving vision. But it's hard to reconcile with the entropy of today's online world, where all that's solid melts into air, and every protocol is profaned." Read the full story.