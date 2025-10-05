Podcasters Are Heading to the Golden Globes

Joe Rogan, Amy Poehler, Tucker Carlson are on eclectic list of 25 possible nominees
Posted Oct 5, 2025 5:30 AM CDT
Amy Poehler attends the Peabody Awards on June 1, 2025, at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, California.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The Golden Globes will offer an award for top podcast for the first time ever in January, and the list of eligible nominees is now out—and it's an eclectic star-studded affair, including the likes of Joe Rogan, Amy Poehler, Tucker Carlson, and Dax Shepard. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the noms will be drawn at a TBD date from this "top 25" list, as determined by data culled from podcast platforms like Apple, Spotify, and YouTube. "This year's inaugural list ... reflects the incredible depth, diversity, and creativity thriving in the podcasting world today," Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, said in a release. The awards show will air on Jan. 11. The list of possible nominees, in alphabetical order:

  • 20/20 (from ABC News)
  • 48 Hours (from CBS News)
  • Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
  • Call Her Daddy
  • Candace (featuring right-wing provocateur Candace Owens)
  • Crime Junkie
  • Dateline NBC
  • Good Hang With Amy Poehler
  • Morbid
  • MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories
  • Pardon My Take
  • Pod Save America
  • Rotten Mango
  • Shawn Ryan Show
  • SmartLess
  • Stuff You Should Know
  • The Ben Shapiro Show
  • The Bill Simmons Podcast
  • The Daily (from the New York Times)
  • The Joe Rogan Experience
  • The Megyn Kelly Show
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast
  • The Tucker Carlson Show
  • This Past Weekend w/Theo Von
  • Up First (from NPR)

