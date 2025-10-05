Podcasters Are Heading to the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will offer an award for top podcast for the first time ever in January, and the list of eligible nominees is now out—and it's an eclectic star-studded affair, including the likes of Joe Rogan, Amy Poehler, Tucker Carlson, and Dax Shepard. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the noms will be drawn at a TBD date from this "top 25" list, as determined by data culled from podcast platforms like Apple, Spotify, and YouTube. "This year's inaugural list ... reflects the incredible depth, diversity, and creativity thriving in the podcasting world today," Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, said in a release. The awards show will air on Jan. 11. The list of possible nominees, in alphabetical order: