OpenAI has revealed that a small but significant fraction of ChatGPT users display signs of serious mental health issues, including suicidal thoughts and psychosis. According to the company, 0.07% of weekly users—or about 560,000 people out of a total 800 million globally —show possible signs of mental health emergencies, while 0.15%—or about 1.2 million—have conversations with "explicit indicators of potential suicidal planning or intent," per the BBC . OpenAI says its chatbot is designed to recognize these situations and respond appropriately, encouraging users to seek real-world help.

The company has assembled a network of more than 170 mental health professionals from 60 countries to advise on these responses. Some experts and critics, however, aren't convinced AI can reliably handle such delicate situations. "AI can broaden access to mental health support, and in some ways support mental health, but we have to be aware of the limitations," said Dr. Jason Nagata, a professor who studies technology use among young adults at the University of California, San Francisco, per the BBC.

OpenAI's disclosures come as the company faces mounting legal and public scrutiny, including a lawsuit from parents who allege that ChatGPT contributed to their son's suicide. OpenAI says its efforts to address these issues are ongoing, with recent updates aimed at improving the chatbot's ability to recognize and safely respond to signs of mania, delusion, or self-harm, per the Guardian. Professor Robin Feldman of the AI Law & Innovation Institute credited OpenAI for its transparency and improvement efforts, per the BBC, but cautioned that at-risk individuals may not be able to heed on-screen warnings.