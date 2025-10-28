Kelsey Grammer Welcomes 8th Child at 70

Kelsey Grammer is a dad once again, welcoming his eighth child at the age of 70. Grammer shared the news that his wife, Kayte Walsh, 46, gave birth to a son named Christopher during his appearance on the Pod Meets World podcast. "It was like three days ago," Grammer told the hosts, adding, "Christopher that's just joined the family." With Christopher's arrival, Grammer and Walsh now have four children together: Faith, 12; Gabriel, 10; James, 8; and the newborn, per People . Grammer's growing brood also includes Spencer, 41, with his first wife, Doreen Alderman; Greer, 33, with Barrie Buckner; and Mason, 23, and Jude, 20, with Camille Grammer.

News that the couple was expecting broke in June, when Grammer and his visibly pregnant wife were spotted strolling through a London park together. Grammer recently admitted to People that he has "neglected a couple of the kids" in his life, especially the older two, but is trying to make amends. "I'm still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up," he said. Grammer also reflected on how his approach to parenting has shifted over time. "I probably should have been a little more clear and maybe less tolerant with the older ones," he said, noting that he's "pretty tolerant with the young ones," but also more specific about expectations, and more involved.