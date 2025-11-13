Shouting Is the Best Way to Stop Seagulls Stealing Food

Sweet talk won't get you far if you want to scare off a seagull trying to snatch your food. Try shouting. Researchers set out to find if a man's voice was enough to deter bandit gulls from their penchant for purloining food in seaside towns and found it was effective if delivered with more urgency. "Talking might stop them in their tracks, but shouting is more effective at making them fly away," says Neeltje Boogert of the University of Exeter's Center for Ecology and Conservation.

The researchers placed fries in a Tupperware box in towns across the southwest coast of England and tested how 61 European herring gulls reacted to recordings of a robin's song, a male voice saying, "No, stay away, that's my food," and a voice shouting those words, the AP reports.