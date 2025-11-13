DOJ Sues to Halt California's New House Map

The Justice Department on Thursday sued to block new congressional district boundaries approved by California voters last week, joining a court battle that could help determine which party wins control of the US House in 2026. The complaint filed in California federal court targets the congressional map pushed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in response to a similar Republican-led effort in Texas backed by President Trump, the AP reports. It sets the stage for a high-stakes legal and political fight between the Republican administration and the Democratic governor, who's considered a likely 2028 presidential contender.

"California's redistricting scheme is a brazen power grab that tramples on civil rights and mocks the democratic process," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in an emailed statement. "Governor Newsom's attempt to entrench one-party rule and silence millions of Californians will not stand." California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 50, a constitutional amendment changing the congressional boundaries to give Democrats a shot at winning five seats now held by Republicans in next year's midterm elections. The Justice Department is joining a case challenging the new map that was brought by the state's Republican Party last week.

The Trump administration accuses California of racial gerrymandering in violation of the Constitution by using race as a factor to favor Hispanic voters with the new map. It asks a judge to prohibit California from using the new map in any future elections. The Justice Department by law is permitted to step in, and court filings show no party to the suit opposes that, per the Hill. A judge already agreed to let the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee sign on to the case.