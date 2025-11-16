SSRIs and Teens: The Sexual Side Effect No One Talks About

More US teens than ever are taking antidepressants—with somewhere around 2 million between the ages of 12 and 17 on an SSRI, or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor. As a story in the New York Times Magazine explains, the drugs can be literal life-savers for some. But the piece by Daniel Bergner has a different focus: the potential for SSRIs to have long-lasting effects on a person's sexual desire. The controversial diagnosis in play is PSSD, or post-SSRI sexual dysfunction, "a loss of sexuality that persists after the drug is no longer being taken." It's well established that a diminished libido can be a side effect while taking the drugs. But Bergner writes that a shift is only now underway among regulators in the US and elsewhere that the problem can continue long after the last prescription, and perhaps permanently.

Bergner spoke with 20 people now between the ages of 23 and 45 who began taking SSRIs as teens and are now diagnosed with PSSD. One 29-year-old woman who has been off the drugs for six years puts it this way: "I don't have the capacity for romantic relationships. That's just gone in a stark way. For me, the chemical mechanisms of the romantic are too deeply tied in with sexuality for the romantic to exist independently." Another says: "For me it's just an empty dark space. There's nothing there." For some, the issue can be physiological as well, with one researcher looking into how SSRIs might affect the internal tissue of the penis, with ultrasound images from young men in his study similar to those from an over-50 group. More research is needed, but in the meantime, the story questions why doctors are not talking about this more with their young patients. Read it in full.