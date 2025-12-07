African Grays Are Tiktok Stars, but There's a Dark Side

African gray parrots are all over the place on TikTok, and no wonder. As Rene Ebersol writes at Rolling Stone, they "have the intelligence of young children and are renowned for their freakish ability to mimic human speech"—hence all those popular videos of the birds doing just that. The investigative story, however, digs into a much darker aspect of this popularity: a thriving black market. Poachers and smugglers across West and Central Africa have returned to trapping wild birds, including nest raiding, egg smuggling, and using glue-traps or nets. Once captured, many young parrots die from trauma, starvation, or stress. Survivors are crammed into tiny crates, transported under horrific conditions, then illegally exported—often with fabricated paperwork or through shady "captive-breeding" loopholes—to buyers worldwide. A single parrot can fetch up to $7,000.