Tate Brothers Had Friends in Trump Orbit, Including Barron

The White House says it has played no role in the legal affairs of the notorious Tate brothers, but a New York Times investigation suggests otherwise. The lengthy piece examines Romania's surprise decision in 2022 to allow Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan, 37, to leave the country, concluding that the Trump administration "played a crucial role" in making it happen. Among other things, Romanian prosecutors had accused the brothers of luring women into what appeared to be romantic relationships and then coercing them into sex work. Andrew was also accused of rape, including sex with a 15-year-old girl. The brothers, who deny any wrongdoing, had been barred from travel, but Andrew reported good news in a Jan. 14 text to an unnamed associate:
- "I had word from The Trump admin that theyre on top of things," he wrote in a text seen by the newspaper. "Ive been told ill be free soon but Trump needs to see me in Miami." (They arrived there in February.)
The story digs into the details, noting how former Trump envoy Richard Grenell had twice raised the case with Romanian officials, and how a number of Tate allies—including lawyer Alina Habba and onetime Tate legal-team member Paul Ingrassia—had found roles around Trump. The story also explores how Andrew Tate "nurtured relationships" with Donald Trump Jr. and, perhaps more notably, with younger brother Barron. Per the Times:
- "Barron, now 19, admired Andrew, and spoke with him over Zoom last year, according to Justin Waller, a mutual friend who was on the call. During the call, they discussed their shared belief that the Romanian criminal case was an effort to silence the Tates, he said."
The Tate brothers' critics accuse them of rampant misogyny, but their defenders—including Tucker Carlson—see them as defenders of masculinity. Barron, for his part, has been credited in the Trump sphere with helping the 2024 campaign realize that young male voters could help his father win reelection.
