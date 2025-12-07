Inside the Hush-Hush Effort to Move 55 Cartel Bosses to US

The US is currently hosting a whole lot more Mexican cartel bosses than it previously did—behind bars, of course. In a lengthy piece for the Wall Street Journal, Steve Fisher and Santiago Pérez look at the 2025 effort that saw 55 cartel leaders quietly removed from Mexican prisons and handed over to American authorities. The extraditions took place in two waves—one in February, one in August—and were covertly coordinated between the two countries. Officials worried that if the kingpins knew what was coming, they'd try to escape, lobby the courts to stop it, or even end up assassinated by their own in order to keep them from informing to US officials in exchange for leniency. A staggering passage from Fisher and Pérez on Mexico's effort to keep the plan under wraps: