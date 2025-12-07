What's Behind the 'Dreaded Irony' of Generation X

The New York Times Style Magazine is going big on Generation X, as evidenced by the headline on its cover story: "Is Gen X Actually the Greatest Generation?" Writer Amanda Fortini, herself a member, focuses on how a group often written off as "slackers" has generated so many artists with work that resonates. The piece includes interviews (and group photos, including a Simpsons-esque illustration) with several, from musician Liz Phair to actress Molly Ringwald to writer Brett Easton Ellis, as Fortini explores an inclination to "see through zealotry and self-involvement" and shun "self-congratulatory middlebrow earnestness that characterized a lot of postwar art."