Strange Football Moment: Trooper Clashes With Players

A bizarre moment unfolded Saturday at a college football game between South Carolina and Texas A&M when a state trooper got into a run-in with players. As USA Today explains, the incident took place after South Carolina's Nyck Harbor caught a long touchdown pass late in the first half. Harbor, who seemed to be favoring a leg, continued running into the players' tunnel, and a few teammates followed. As they were returning to the field, a Texas trooper walked in between Harbor and another player and bumped into them, per the AP. The trooper then turned, pointed at Harbor, and shouted something at him.
Video of the moment—see one example here—began circulating widely, and the trooper got sent home early. "We are aware of the incident in the NE tunnel involving a DPS trooper," tweeted Texas A&M's Police Department, referring to the state's Department of Public Safety. "He has been relieved of his game day assignment." The DPS itself said its Office of Inspector General would investigate the incident. For the record, the touchdown put South Carolina up 27-3 at the time, though Texas A&M came back to win the game, 31-30.