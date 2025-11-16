Strange Football Moment: Trooper Clashes With Players

A bizarre moment unfolded Saturday at a college football game between South Carolina and Texas A&M when a state trooper got into a run-in with players. As USA Today explains, the incident took place after South Carolina's Nyck Harbor caught a long touchdown pass late in the first half. Harbor, who seemed to be favoring a leg, continued running into the players' tunnel, and a few teammates followed. As they were returning to the field, a Texas trooper walked in between Harbor and another player and bumped into them, per the AP. The trooper then turned, pointed at Harbor, and shouted something at him.