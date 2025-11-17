Ag Sec: Every SNAP Recipient Is Going to Have to Reapply

The Trump administration is planning to require all recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to reapply for benefits, citing concerns about widespread fraud, reports the Hill . Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the move on Newsmax , saying the administration discovered that 186,000 deceased people were still receiving benefits, based on data from 29 Republican-led states. "Can you imagine when we get our hands on the blue state data what we're going to find?" Rollins said. "It's going to give us ... a trajectory to fundamentally rebuild this program, have everyone reapply for their benefit, make sure that everyone that's taking a taxpayer-funded benefit through SNAP or food stamps, that they literally are vulnerable, and they can't survive without it."

Rollins described the program as "corrupt" and claimed that "for years, no one has really ever dug into" the issue, but that the Trump administration now has the tools to do so. She also said that 120 people have been arrested for SNAP fraud so far. There is already a recertification process in place in every state that requires SNAP recipients to update their information, typically every six to 12 months. Federal officials did not clarify how the new testing would sync with that, notes Politico. A USDA spokesperson said the administration is simply using standard recertification processes to crack down on "fraud, waste, and incessant abuse" of the program. More than 41 million Americans rely on SNAP benefits, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.