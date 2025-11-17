Almost 1 in 5 Americans Have Tried an Obesity Drug

About one in eight American adults are now taking GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound, and Mounjaro, a new survey shows—a sharp increase from just 18 months ago. These medications, approved in the US only four years ago for obesity, are quickly becoming some of the most widely prescribed, thanks to their appetite-suppressing effects, Quartz reports, citing the survey that finds nearly 13% of US adults are using the drugs, compared to fewer than 7% in 2023. The survey from nonprofit health policy group KFF also reveals 18% of adults have tried a GLP-1 at some point, and another 20% are interested in taking one for weight loss.

The survey—with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points—also found 45% of US adults with diabetes, 29% of those with heart disease, and 23% of those recently diagnosed as overweight or obese are using a GLP-1 drug. The drugs don't come cheap: they can cost around $1,000 a month before discount. While most users say insurance covers part of the bill, about 25% of people on GLP-1s say they pay the full price out of pocket. More than half of users find them hard to afford, though the Trump administration is planning to help out with that. Usage is highest among those ages 50 to 64, at 22%, but drops to 9% for seniors, likely because Medicare doesn't cover weight loss drugs.

Another recent survey from Gallup found an even higher proportion of Americans using GLP-1 drugs: 12.4% of respondents, up from 5.8% in February 2024. Gallup notes usage has doubled among both men (reaching 9.7%) and women (15.2%). According to NPR, the increased usage could be behind a falling US obesity rate, which now stands at 37% of US adults, down from almost 40% in 2022.