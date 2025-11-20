Ethics Panel Starts Probe of Cory Mills Ahead of Vote

The House Ethics Committee launched a formal investigation into Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Florida on Wednesday, examining a wide range of allegations that include potential campaign finance violations, misuse of office, and accusations of sexual misconduct. The bipartisan subcommittee will assess whether Mills violated House rules or laws, including allegations of improper financial disclosures, soliciting or receiving gifts tied to his position, and benefiting from federal contracts while in office, Politico reports.

Mills has also faced accusations of "stolen valor" and assault, though the woman involved in the latter case has denied being assaulted, and no charges were filed. More recently, another former girlfriend accused Mills of threatening to release explicit videos and was granted a restraining order against him by a Florida judge. The Ethics Committee's announcement coincides with a resolution introduced by GOP Rep. Nancy Mace to censure Mills and remove him from his committee assignments. In a post Wednesday on X, Mace called the Ethics Committee plan a "naked attempt" to head off her resolution, per the Hill. Her censure wording says that Mills' behavior "brings discredit upon the House."

Democrats compelled the censure vote Tuesday, which would also have removed Mills from the Armed Services Committee, then dropped it when a Republican attempt to censure Delegate Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands was voted down, per Axios. Mace's resolution had been heading toward a vote on Wednesday evening. The committee had already been reviewing some of the allegations against Mills in response to a referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics, which previously found "substantial reason to believe" he may have violated campaign finance rules or misreported financial information.