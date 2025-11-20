California Kills Wolf Pack, Finds Another One

California wildlife officials have confirmed the existence of a new wolf pack in southern Plumas County, bringing the state's total number of wolf packs back to 10. The new group, known as the Grizzly pack, was given official status after a pup was spotted on a remote trail camera, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's latest report. Officials say evidence of reproduction is one of the criteria for pack status, SFGate reports. The pack includes a male wolf from Oregon and a female from California's Lassen pack, reports the Los Angeles Times.

This is the fourth new pack identified in California this year, a sign that the state's wolf population continues to recover as wolves from neighboring states like Oregon establish new groups and reproduce. In 2015, official said they were "amazed" to find a wolf pack in the state for the first time in almost a century.