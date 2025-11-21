1642 Calculator Pulled From Auction in France

A Paris court has halted the sale of one of the world's oldest known calculators, blocking its scheduled auction and export from France. The ebony-inlaid device, known as La Pascaline, was invented in 1642 by Blaise Pascal when the French mathematician was 19. Christie's had estimated it could sell for up to $3.3 million, with the auction house calling it the "most important scientific instrument ever offered at auction." Only nine of these early calculators are known to exist, the BBC reports.

A group of top scientists and researchers petitioned for La Pascaline to be classified as a "national treasure," arguing for heritage protections. In an op-ed in Le Monde, they described the invention as "the origin of modern computing," per the Guardian. The philosopher devised several models, each using different units for a specific purpose, such as calculating decimals, commercial transactions, or taxes. This one, for surveyors, calculates in units of measurement including feet, inches, and fathoms.

The Paris court's decision is provisional, but it casts doubt on the legality of an export certificate previously approved by France's culture minister and two experts, one from the Louvre. The court cited the machine's historic and scientific importance, suggesting it could qualify for protection under France's heritage code, per the BBC. Christie's has withdrawn it from auction for now. The scientists said La Pascaline should be placed in a public collection for study, writing that it's a symbol "of a unique alliance of history, science and technology" reflecting "a philosophy of learning that honors France."