Ohio Cop Acquitted in Killing of Pregnant Black Woman

An Ohio officer who shot and killed a pregnant Black mother in a supermarket parking lot after she was accused of shoplifting has been acquitted of all charges, including murder. Blendon Township police officer Connor Grubb could have faced up to life in prison. The officer had pleaded not guilty to murder, involuntary manslaughter, and felonious assault in the death of 21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young, the AP reports. Bodycam recordings showed Young refusing to exit her car and then turning her steering wheel to the right, before her car began slowly rolling forward against the body of Grubb, who fired one shot into her chest through the windshield. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge David Young—no relation to Ta'Kiya Young—dropped four of 10 counts relating to the death of Young's unborn daughter, agreeing with defense attorneys that prosecutors failed to present proof that Grubb knew Young was pregnant when he shot her. Jurors were shown the bodycam video on the first day of the two-week trial, and heard testimony from a use-of-force expert, an accident reconstructionist, a police policy expert, and Sgt. Erick Moynihan, the officer who, with Grubb, had ordered Young out of her car. They never heard from Grubb, whose side of the story was contained in a written statement read into the record by a special agent for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Grubb and Moynihan had approached Young's parked car on Aug. 24, 2023, about a report that she was suspected of stealing alcohol from a Kroger store. She partially lowered her window and protested as both officers cursed at her and yelled at her to get out. Bodycam video showed Grubb had his left hand on the car's hood while pointing his gun at her with his right. Young could be heard asking them, "Are you going to shoot me?" Then she put on a turn signal and her car rolled slowly forward toward Grubb, who fired a single bullet into her chest, the recording showed. In the statement, Grubb said he had positioned himself in front of Young's vehicle to provide backup and to protect other people in the parking lot. He said he drew his gun after he heard Young fail to comply with Moynihan's commands. When her car moved toward him, he said, he felt the vehicle hit his legs and shins and begin to lift his body off the ground as he shot. Young and her unborn daughter were pronounced dead at a hospital. Young had two young sons, ages 8 and 5, who are being raised by her grandmother, Nadine Young. Attorney Sean Walton, representing her family, told the AP shortly after the shooting that Young had not stolen anything. He said his law firm found a witness who saw Young put down bottles of alcohol as she left the grocery store. "The bottles were left in the store," Walton said. "So when she's in her car denying that, that's accurate. She did not commit any theft, and so these officers were not even within their right to place her under arrest, let alone take her life."