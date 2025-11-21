Ohio Cop Acquitted in Killing of Pregnant Black Woman

An Ohio officer who shot and killed a pregnant Black mother in a supermarket parking lot after she was accused of shoplifting has been acquitted of all charges, including murder. Blendon Township police officer Connor Grubb could have faced up to life in prison.

The officer had pleaded not guilty to murder, involuntary manslaughter, and felonious assault in the death of 21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young, the AP reports. Bodycam recordings showed Young refusing to exit her car and then turning her steering wheel to the right, before her car began slowly rolling forward against the body of Grubb, who fired one shot into her chest through the windshield.