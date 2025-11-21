In Their Late Mom's Attic, the 'Pinnacle of Comic Collecting'

A nearly forgotten copy of the first Superman comic book, discovered in a California attic, has set an auction record by selling for upward of $9 million. The comic, published in 1939 by DC Comics and known as "Superman #1," was discovered by three brothers while clearing out their late mom's home. The family had heard rumors of vintage comics tucked away somewhere, but the story was long considered a myth until the box surfaced, per NBC News .

The issue, described by Heritage Auctions as the "pinnacle of comic collecting," broke the previous comic book sale record of $6 million. Its exceptional condition contributed to the high price, with CGC, a comic grading company, giving it a near-perfect score of 9 out of 10. The comic is notable not just for its rarity but also for its place in pop culture: It was the first comic book to feature a superhero as the sole star, capitalizing on Superman's popularity after his debut in "Action Comics #1" in 1938.

The cover promises "the complete story of the daring exploits of the one and only Superman," while the back cover was designed to be cut out for a pinup, a feature that likely led to the scarcity of high-quality copies. Superman was created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster, both children of Jewish immigrants. Despite the character's enduring legacy, Siegel and Shuster sold the rights to Superman for just $130, a decision that led to years of legal battles. Even the check used to pay them has become a collector's item, selling for $160,000 in 2012. The New York Times puts the spotlight on other comic books that've gone for millions on the auction block.