World | Russia-Ukraine war Zelensky: This Is 'Very Difficult' Moment in Ukraine History US is pressuring Ukraine to accept its peace plan, but it requires big concessions By John Johnson Posted Nov 21, 2025 10:49 AM CST Copied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (Eduardo Parra/Europa Press via AP) The coming week might prove to be the most consequential yet for the Russia-Ukraine war, but how things will shake out remains very much up in the air. Volodomyr Zelensky must decide whether to accept a US-crafted plan to end the war, one that requires major concessions that Ukraine has previously ruled out. Details: The choice: "Now is one of the most difficult moments in our history," Zelensky told his nation in a video address on Friday, reports the Wall Street Journal. "Now Ukraine may find itself facing a very difficult choice. Either loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner." The plan: The 28-point plan has been leaked to various media outlets, including Axios. Among other things, it would require Ukraine to give up land in the east, put limitations on the size of its military, and require Ukraine to agree never to join NATO. It would, in short, "give Russia most of what it has asked for," per the New York Times. The deadline: President Trump wants an answer by Thanksgiving on whether Zelensky will accept the plan, reports the Washington Post. The US is "sending signals" that if Zelensky balks, the US will withdraw all of its support in the war. One unnamed European official tells the Post it is a "purely Russian plan." Read These Next President Trump accuses six Democrats of 'seditious behavior.' Driver kills 3, then asks, 'Why should I apologize?' White House addresses Trump's 'piggy' remark to reporter. Trump threatens to fire his 'voice of reason.' Report an error