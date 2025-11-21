Zelensky: This Is 'Very Difficult' Moment in Ukraine History

The coming week might prove to be the most consequential yet for the Russia-Ukraine war, but how things will shake out remains very much up in the air. Volodomyr Zelensky must decide whether to accept a US-crafted plan to end the war, one that requires major concessions that Ukraine has previously ruled out. Details:

The choice: "Now is one of the most difficult moments in our history," Zelensky told his nation in a video address on Friday, reports the Wall Street Journal. "Now Ukraine may find itself facing a very difficult choice. Either loss of dignity, or the risk of losing a key partner."