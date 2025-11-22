FAA Warns About Flying Over Venezuela

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a warning to US airlines about increased risks when flying over Venezuela, citing a deteriorating security environment and heightened military activity in the region. The notice said military threats could endanger aircraft at any altitude, Reuters reports. Although it doesn't prohibit any flights, the FAA message requires operators to provide 72 hours' notice of any planned flights over the country.

Planes could be at risk during takeoff and landing, as well as when they're on the ground at Venezuelan airports, the agency said. The notice will be in effect until Feb. 19, per the Washington Post. While the FAA said Venezuela has not indicated any intent to target civilian aircraft, it warned that the country's military has advanced fighter jets and air defense systems capable of threatening civil aviation, per Reuters. The US military has increased its presence in the region, including deploying the Navy's largest aircraft carrier and several warships, as well as conducting operations against vessels the Trump administration says were carrying drugs.

Direct flights between the US and Venezuela have been suspended since 2019, but some US airlines still use Venezuelan airspace for flights to other South American destinations. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines said they have already stopped flying over the country.