Weary Ukrainians Recoil at 'Capitulation,' Amnesty

After nearly four years under fire while fighting off Russia's invasion, exhausted Ukrainians say President Trump's peace plan only adds to their anguish. Many maintain that the Trump administration's proposal amounts to capitulation. In Bucha, site of a mass killing in 2022, residents expressed horror at the provision granting amnesty to those who committed atrocities. "It's a green light," Father Andriy Halavin said after services at the Church of Andrew the Apostle on Sunday, the AP reports. "It means you can keep bombing, keep executing soldiers, all with confidence that nothing will happen." And Ukrainians who fled to the US under a humanitarian program said it's not clear now what will happen to them. Reaction includes: