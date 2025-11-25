Top Fiction, Nonfiction Books to Wind Down 2025

The New York Times Book Review is out with its annual "best books" roundup, producing 100 "notables" that readers should consider as holiday gifts or for their own literary edification. If 100 looks like a hefty number to get through in the service of recommendations for bibliophiles, the staff notes it "may seem like a lot of books, but not to us—we all have favorites that didn't make the final cut." Here, 10 standouts in both fiction and nonfiction, as well as their accompanying genres or themes:
Fiction
- August Lane, by Regina Black (romance)
- How to Dodge a Cannonball, by Dennard Dayle (Civil War satire)
- Killing Stella, by Marlen Haushofer (psychological thriller)
- Night Watch, by Kevin Young (poetry)
- Playworld, by Adam Ross (coming-of-age novel)
- Silver Elite, by Dani Francis (romantasy)
- Sunrise on the Reaping, by Suzanne Collins (dystopian fantasy)
- The Director, by Daniel Kehlmann (literary fiction)
- Trip, by Amie Barrodale ("dazzlingly weird" fiction)
- Victorian Psycho, by Virginia Feito (historical horror)
Nonfiction
- Abundance, by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (politics)
- Apple in China, by Patrick McGee (tech)
- Baldwin, by Nicholas Boggs (biography)
- Book of Lives, by Margaret Atwood (memoir)
- The Call of the Honeyguide, by Rob Dunn (science)
- Capitalism, by Sven Beckert (economics)
- Dark Renaissance, by Stephen Greenblatt (literary history)
- Every Day Is Sunday, by Ken Belson (sports)
- Girl on Girl, by Sophie Gilbert (cultural criticism)
- John & Paul, by Ian Leslie (music history)
More entries that made the top 100 here
.