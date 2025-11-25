Trump Gets Political at Turkey Pardon

President Trump didn't bring much holiday cheer Tuesday when bestowing ceremonial pardons on two Thanksgiving turkeys, dispensing more insults than goodwill at the traditional White House ritual. He joked about sending the turkeys to an infamous prison in El Salvador that has been used to house migrants deported from the United States, the AP reports. He said the birds should be named Chuck and Nancy—after Democratic stalwarts Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi—but "I would never pardon those people."

Trump claimed he had declared last year's turkey pardons, issued by Joe Biden, "totally invalid" because he used an autopen. "Where's Hunter?" he said, suggesting that his predecessor's son could once again face legal jeopardy. During the first turkey pardon of his first term, Trump joked about overturning Barack Obama's turkey pardons.