Prime Minister Busted for Doing '6-7' With Kids

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer found himself on the wrong side of school rules this week after leading a class of primary students in the now-infamous "6-7" meme during a visit to Welland Academy in Peterborough. Starmer, accompanied by Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, was at the school to talk up the government's expanded free school meals program when the meme moment struck, reports the BBC . While reading with students, a child noted they were on page 67, prompting the prime minister to make the familiar juggling hand motion tied to the viral meme.

Laughter erupted, but a teacher quickly reminded Starmer that the dance is technically not allowed at the school, with students still getting in trouble for it. As he left, Starmer offered a lighthearted apology to head teacher Jo Anderson, joking, "I didn't start it, miss." He later posted a video of the incident on Instagram, quipping that he might have landed himself "in detention."

The "6-7" meme, which started on TikTok and is tied to rapper Skrilla's song "Doot Doot (67)," has swept through UK classrooms, much to the chagrin of some parents and teachers. Dictionary.com even named "67" as its word of the year for 2025. While the exact meaning is murky—some say it means "so-so" or "maybe this, maybe that"—the phrase has gained a life of its own, especially after teen Maverick Trevillian went viral for shouting it at a basketball game, complete with the signature gesture (here's one clip). The Metro, meanwhile, declares the "6-7" trend "officially dead" after Starmer's participation.