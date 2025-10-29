Parents Will Hate Dictionary.com's Word of the Year

Dictionary.com has named "67" —that's "six seven," not sixty-seven, as anyone with a tween or teen knows—its 2025 Word of the Year. The term, popularized by Gen Alpha on social media, is used as a random interjection and has spread through schools and online circles nationwide. Steve Johnson, director of lexicography at Dictionary Media Group, says the word's viral momentum made it stand out: "Something that you would have thought would have gone away, it just kept on growing larger and larger, snowballing into kind of like a cultural phenomenon," he says, noting a friend who teaches middle school messaged him with a plea: don't do it. "I think there's going to be a mixture of like groans and a lot of like, 'Well, this tracks,'" he says in response to the choice.

The definition of "67" is ... well there isn't really one, making it "really the first word of the year that we've had in a really long time that's actually more of an interjection," Johnson says, per CBS News. "It's something that people are just shouting and saying, and that in itself is pretty novel and pretty spectacular." So how does Dictionary.com define it? You can read the definition in full here, but it concludes, "it's an example of brainrot slang and is intended to be nonsensical and playfully absurd." As Mashable quips, "Remember when words used to mean something? Well, we had a nice run."

Dictionary.com considered several other contenders for the word of the year, including "agentic" (AI acting independently), "aura farming" (cultivating online charisma), "Gen Z stare" (the generation's signature blank look), "overtourism," "tariff," and "tradwife." ("Brain rot" had its moment in 2024.)