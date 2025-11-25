JD Vance Memoir Was Used to Smuggle Drugs Into Ohio Prison

Vice President JD Vance's memoir Hillbilly Elegy, chronicling the impacts of drug addiction, was recently used to smuggle drugs into an Ohio prison. The book was one of three items that 30-year-old Austin Siebert of Maumee, Ohio, soaked with narcotics and mailed to Grafton Correctional Institution, disguised as Amazon purchases, the AP reports. The other items included a 2019 GRE Handbook and a piece of paper, per court documents. The plot unraveled after authorities recorded a conversation between Siebert and an inmate discussing the drug-laced shipments. However, Siebert appeared oblivious to the subject of Hillbilly Elegy, referring to it as a "romance novel."