All Girls From One of Nigeria's Mass Abductions Are Rescued

All 24 schoolgirls who were abducted by armed assailants from a school earlier this month in northwestern Nigeria have been rescued, the country's president announced Tuesday. Police said 25 girls were abducted in Kebbi on Nov. 17, and one of them escaped afterward. No details were immediately released about the rescue mission for the remaining two dozen. "I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for," said President Bola Tinubu. "Now, we must put as a matter of urgency more boots on the ground in the vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping."