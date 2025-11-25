World | Nigeria All Girls From One of Nigeria's Mass Abductions Are Rescued Two dozen who were taken from a school in Kebbi are now safe By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Nov 25, 2025 1:14 PM CST Copied A shoe is seen at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, where gunmen abducted girls and killed Hassan Yakubu Makuku, vice principal of the school, in Kebbi, Nigeria, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Tunde Omolehin) See 1 more photo All 24 schoolgirls who were abducted by armed assailants from a school earlier this month in northwestern Nigeria have been rescued, the country's president announced Tuesday. Police said 25 girls were abducted in Kebbi on Nov. 17, and one of them escaped afterward. No details were immediately released about the rescue mission for the remaining two dozen. "I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for," said President Bola Tinubu. "Now, we must put as a matter of urgency more boots on the ground in the vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping." The attack in Kebbi was among a spate of recent mass abductions in Nigeria. On Friday, for example, attackers raided a Catholic school in north-central Niger state and abducted more than 300 students and staff. Fifty of those students escaped over the weekend. Read These Next Man was planning cremation for his sister, who turned out to be alive. Mom allegedly passed 31 hospitals on road trip as daughter was dying. Hegseth: Scouts no longer 'cultivate masculine values.' High school coach is undefeated, and missing. See 1 more photo Report an error