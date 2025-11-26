Katy Perry Wants $5M From Mansion's Former Owner

Katy Perry wants $5 million knocked off the purchase price of her $15 million Montecito mansion after she was blocked for years from moving in. Court documents filed Friday reveal the pop star is seeking $3.5 million in lost rental value and $1.3 million in repairs from the home's previous owner, 1-800-Flowers founder Carl Westcott, escalating a long-running legal fight over the high-profile property's sale, per People . Perry and former partner Orlando Bloom bought the home in July 2020, but Westcott sued to revoke the deal soon after it was signed, claiming he lacked the mental capacity to agree. He was described as having Huntington's disease and dementia, per Fox News .

A judge sided with Perry in May 2024, finding Westcott—who reportedly bought the home for $11.25 million just two months before selling it to the couple—was "coherent, engaged, lucid and rational" at the time of the sale. The ruling allowed Perry to take possession, but it didn't end the dispute. Westcott contends Perry still owes him $6 million of the original sale price; she has only paid $9 million to date. He says that after accounting for the cost of repairs, she ought to pay him $5.7 million. Meanwhile, Perry is seeking just over $4.8 million from Westcott, but notes that his reported losses of $149,703 can be subtracted from that total. It's unclear if she ever moved into the mansion, where Perry and Bloom had planned to raise their daughter, Daisy, now 5.