Mark Kelly Rips Into 'Embarrassing' Hegseth

Sen. Mark Kelly laid into Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth on Monday amid the controversy over a lethal missile strike on a drug boat. The former Navy pilot, who was recently accused of sedition by President Trump for a video in which he urged service members to disobey illegal orders, likened Hegseth to a "12-year-old playing Army," reports Mediaite .

Hegseth has threatened Kelly with a court-martial over the aforementioned video, but Kelly flipped that around over the Caribbean boat strikes. "If there is anyone who needs to answer questions in public, and under oath, it is Pete Hegseth," Kelly said, per USA Today. The White House has defended the strikes—including a second one that killed two survivors of the first strike—as lawful. In his press conference, Kelly also criticized Trump over the fallout from the video and accused him of sending a message to Americans that they're not allowed to criticize their government. "It's a dangerous moment for the United States of America," he said.