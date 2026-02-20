Here Are the Results of 2028 Dem Fantasy Draft

Gavin Newsom is No. 1, and Jon Stewart crops up at No. 13
Posted Feb 20, 2026 8:27 AM CST
One Non-Politician Picked in 2028 Dem Fantasy Draft
Mark Twain Prize recipient Jon Stewart is introduced at the start of the 23rd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington, April 24, 2022.   (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

Nate Silver and two former colleagues at his FiveThirtyEight site staged a fantasy-football-style draft for the 2028 Democratic contenders, and it resulted in 18 names. Two notable takeaways: California Gov. Gavin Newsom was selected first, and only one non-politician made the list: Jon Stewart at No. 13. Silver discusses the results with John Guida of the New York Times, pointing out that these "are our picks based on who we think is most likely to be chosen by Democratic voters and delegates, not whom we would necessarily pick."

  • The 18: Newsom, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pete Buttigieg, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; Sen. Ruben Gallego, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Raphael Warnock, Sen. Jon Ossoff, Sen. Mark Kelly, Stewart, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Rep. Ro Khanna, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Sen. Chris Murphy.
  • Silver's own top 5: Given his druthers, Silver would pick, in order, Whitmer, Gallego, Shapiro, Warnock, and Ossoff, based on their "electoral overperformance."
Read the full op-ed for more of the analysis.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X