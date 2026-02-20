Here Are the Results of 2028 Dem Fantasy Draft

Nate Silver and two former colleagues at his FiveThirtyEight site staged a fantasy-football-style draft for the 2028 Democratic contenders, and it resulted in 18 names. Two notable takeaways: California Gov. Gavin Newsom was selected first, and only one non-politician made the list: Jon Stewart at No. 13. Silver discusses the results with John Guida of the New York Times, pointing out that these "are our picks based on who we think is most likely to be chosen by Democratic voters and delegates, not whom we would necessarily pick."