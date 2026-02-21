Grand Jury Doesn't Indict in Long-Unrevealed DHS Killing

UPDATE

Feb 25, 2026 7:12 PM CST

A Texas grand jury declined on Wednesday to indict a federal immigration agent who shot a man in his car in South Padre Island, a death the Department of Homeland Security did not disclose for almost a year. The government accused Ruben Ray Martinez of driving into an agent. The Cameron County district attorney said in a statement that the grand jury decided against charging anyone, per the Washington Post; a DHS spokeswoman said the grand jury had "unanimously found no criminality." A state investigation into the shooting was underway but probably will end, attorneys for Martinez's mother said. "We believe that it is essential now that the Texas Department of Public Safety publicly disclose the full findings of their investigation, so that Ruben's family and the public can determine for themselves whether ICE's story is accurate and why Ruben was killed that night," they said.

Feb 21, 2026 1:03 PM CST

A federal immigration agent fatally shot a 23-year-old US citizen in his car in Texas last year, a case that was not disclosed by the Department of Homeland Security. Internal documents were made public this week, and officials confirmed the killing, after Newsweek reported ICE's involvement in the death of Ruben Ray Martinez, 23. He was shot on March 15, 2025, which would make his death the earliest of at least six fatal shootings by federal officers since the start of President Trump's immigration enforcement operation, per the AP.