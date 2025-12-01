White House Defends Second Strike on Boat

The White House on Monday defended as lawful two separate missile strikes on a suspected drug boat in the Caribbean, the second coming as two survivors clung to the vessel after the first strike. But White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt also clarified that the second strike order came from the special ops commander of the mission—Admiral Frank "Mitch" Bradley—and not from Hegseth directly, reports Mediaite.

"President Trump and Secretary Hegseth have made it clear that presidentially designated narco-terrorist groups are subject to lethal targeting in accordance with the laws of war," Leavitt told reporters, per the Hill. "With respect to the strikes in question on September 2, Secretary Hegseth authorized Adm. Bradley to conduct these kinetic strikes."