Oldest Wild Bird Hopes to Welcome a Chick at 75

Wisdom the albatross is looking to break her own record as the oldest known breeding bird. The 75-year-old Laysan albatross, banded in 1956 and now recognized as the oldest known wild bird, has returned to her nesting grounds at Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge in the central Pacific, where she successfully laid an egg last year. Albatrosses are creatures of habit and loyalty, returning each year to the same spot to nest and reunite with their mate, laying only one egg at a time. This season, Wisdom's arrival came a bit earlier than usual, per Popular Science . Her new mate from last year arrived later, on Nov. 26, reports ZME Science .

Wisdom had not laid an egg for several years prior to 2024, after her longtime mate, Akeakamai, had missed several seasons. Thought to have outlived three mates, she eventually paired up with EX25, though their chick did not survive. The pair have been spotted touching beaks in a courtship dance again this season. Their return is a "living testament to longevity, resilience, and the extraordinary life cycles of the Moli," as Laysan albatrosses are known in Hawaiian, according to Friends of Midway Atoll. The average age for the species is just 30, per ZME. Wisdom has produced somewhere between 50 and 60 eggs since she was first identified, with as many as 30 chicks making it to fledging.