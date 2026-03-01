Spring Breakers May Have a Sargassum Problem

Spring breakers may find more than crowds and cocktails on the beach this year. A massive bloom of sargassum, a type of seaweed—estimated at 9.5 million tons—is stretching from the Gulf of Mexico through the Caribbean into the western Atlantic, according to University of South Florida researchers. After steady growth since November and record levels in several regions, the scientists say that 2026 is "very likely another major sargassum year," per the Hill. The seaweed is mostly harmless offshore, but once it piles up on beaches it decays, releasing hydrogen sulfide gas that smells like rotten eggs and possibly triggering breathing problems in sensitive people.