Spring Breakers May Have a Sargassum Problem

Spring breakers may find more than crowds and cocktails on the beach this year. A massive bloom of sargassum, a type of seaweed—estimated at 9.5 million tons—is stretching from the Gulf of Mexico through the Caribbean into the western Atlantic, according to University of South Florida researchers. After steady growth since November and record levels in several regions, the scientists say that 2026 is "very likely another major sargassum year," per the Hill. The seaweed is mostly harmless offshore, but once it piles up on beaches it decays, releasing hydrogen sulfide gas that smells like rotten eggs and possibly triggering breathing problems in sensitive people.
Parts of the western Caribbean, including Belize and Honduras, are already seeing buildup, with the Lesser Antilles likely next in line, followed by other tourist hubs from Florida to Cancun. The Border Report notes that Mexico's navy is helping collect and remove the mats, while Florida health officials advise avoiding contact. They say not to swim near the seaweed, wear gloves if you need to handle it, and close windows near the shore to cut down on odors and potential respiratory irritation. Here, some recommendations for spots in Mexico to celebrate spring break with minimal seaweed.