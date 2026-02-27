Feds Pull Protections for Rare Prairie Chicken

Environmentalists say Trump administration may have doomed dancing bird
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 27, 2026 4:35 PM CST
Feds End Protections for Rare Dancing Prairie Bird
A lesser prairie chicken is seen amid the bird's annual mating ritual near Milnesand, New Mexico, on April 8, 2021.   (Adrian Hedden/Carlsbad Current Argus via AP, File)

A ground-dwelling bird known for elaborate mating dances on the southern Great Plains will no longer be federally protected after the Trump administration agreed with arguments by three states and the beef and petroleum industries that the species was listed improperly. Thursday's delisting by the US Fish and Wildlife Service formalized a recent court ruling that acknowledged the federal agency has now sided with opponents of federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken, the AP reports.

  • The ruling by a federal judge in Midland, Texas, in effect ended Endangered Species Act protections for the bird last summer. The protections required the energy industry and ranchers to take steps to avoid disrupting the birds' habitat and especially their mating areas, called leks.

  • The crow-sized birds once numbered in the millions. Habitat loss from energy and agriculture development has shrunk their population to about 30,000 across parts of Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Wildlife watchers delight in the male birds' spring dances and their warbling, clucking and stomping ruckus to attract mates. Native American tribes mimic the flamboyant displays—also a behavior of the more common greater prairie chicken—in some of their dances.
  • The lesser prairie chicken has been federally protected twice in recent years. In 2015, a federal judge in US District Court in Midland reversed the bird's listing as a threatened species the year before, siding with petroleum developers who argued that sufficient protections were already in place.
  • In 2022, Joe Biden's administration listed the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in the northern part of its range in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, and as endangered in a "distinct population segment" to the south in New Mexico and Texas.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X