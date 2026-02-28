Why Your Basketball Shoes Squeak

As he watched the Boston Celtics play at TD Garden, one noise kept catching Adel Djellouli's ear. "This squeaking sound when players are sliding on the floor is omnipresent," he said. Returning home from the game, Djellouli wondered how that sound was produced—and as a materials scientist at Harvard, he had a way to find out. Djellouli and colleagues slid a sneaker against a smooth glass plate over and over, recording the squeaks with a mic and filming with a high-speed camera to see what was happening under the shoe. In a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature, they described what they found.

Science behind the squeak: As the shoe works hard to keep its grip, tiny sections of the sole change shape as they momentarily lose, then regain, contact with the floor thousands of times per second—at a frequency that matches the pitch of the loud squeak we hear, per the AP. "That squeaking is basically your shoe rippling, or creating wrinkles that travel super fast," Djellouli said. "They repeat at a high frequency, and this is why you get that squeaky noise."