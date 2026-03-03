Strait of Hormuz Showdown Could Be a 'Historic' One

Oil tankers are all but sidelined in one of the world's most important energy conduits. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has plunged since US and Israeli strikes began on Iran , as ship operators steer clear of the narrow passage that usually carries about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas. Major shippers Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have halted transit in the waterway, while UK maritime authorities report multiple attacks on vessels and electronic jamming of navigation systems, reports CBS News .

Analysts say the strait isn't formally blocked but is effectively off-limits. "No one dares to go through," one energy risk analyst says, citing the threat of drones and missiles and the difficulty of getting insurance. "The Strait of Hormuz is closed," warned Brig. Gen. Ebrahim Jabbari of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Monday, per the AP. "Anyone who wants to pass, our devotee heroes in the IRGC navy and the army will set those ships on fire. Don't come to this region." The strait, about 100 miles long and 21 miles wide at its tightest point along Iran's southern coast, is the main route for crude exports from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, and Iran to Asia, Europe, and the United States, per CBS.

The big unknown is how long tankers will stay away. A week of sharply reduced traffic would be "historic," according to an S&P Global researcher. Anything longer could force prices higher, with supplies possibly being rationed and financial markets rattled. Some experts warn that a closure lasting weeks or months could push oil into triple-digit territory and weigh on the global economy, potentially tipping it toward recession. The Trump administration, which seems to be leaning toward a longer-term blitz, says it has a plan for some of that. CNBC, meanwhile, details which nations stand to be affected most by the strait's shutdown, while MarketWatch lays out the "worst-case scenario."