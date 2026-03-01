Researchers Have a Theory on Female Caribou Antlers

Female caribou may be lugging around antlers for a reason that has less to do with defense and more to do with their diets. A new study of more than 1,500 shed antlers taken from calving grounds in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge finds that the primary chewers of those old bones aren't rodents, as long assumed, but caribou themselves. With antlers rich in calcium and phosphorus and preserved for centuries in the tundra's cold, dry conditions, the researchers say females appear to be tapping them as a ready-made mineral cache right when they give birth and need nutrients most.

As Scientific American explains, the distance between the winter grazing sites and spring calving locations of caribou are huge: "They can walk thousands of miles per year and likely have the longest terrestrial migration of any animal." Their antlers are shed right around the time they give birth, and University of Cincinnati researchers report that 86% of examined antlers showed gnaw marks; 99% of those marks could be attributed to caribou, per Phys.org.

That nutritional role, they argue in Ecology and Evolution, may help explain why female caribou—alone among deer (or cervid) species—grow antlers at all. The findings suggest female antlers could function less as weapons (researchers note antlers tend to be small, and females mainly kick and trample predators) and more as a "built-in postbirthing snack," as Scientific American puts it.