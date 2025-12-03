He Plucked Wounded Soldiers From the Sea on D-Day

Charles Shay, a decorated Native American veteran who was a 19-year-old US Army medic when he landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day and helped save lives, died on Wednesday. He was 101. Shay died at his home in Bretteville-L'Orgueilleuse in France's Normandy region, his longtime friend and carer Marie-Pascale Legrand said. Shay, of the Penobscot tribe and from Indian Island in Maine, was awarded the Silver Star and three Bronze Stars for repeatedly plunging into the sea and carrying critically wounded soldiers to relative safety, saving them from drowning. Shay ran across the beach dozens of times, treating wounded soldiers while under heavy fire, reports Reuters. He received France's highest award, the Legion of Honor, in 2007.