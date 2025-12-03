Our Loneliness Problem Is Only Worsening

Loneliness isn't just a problem for older Americans—it's a worsening one, finds a new AARP report. Based on surveys of more than 3,000 adults ages 45 and older, the report found that 40% of respondents were classified as lonely, up from 35% in 2018 and 2010. As the report explains, within the age group surveyed, "it is the youngest—those in their 40s and 50s—who are most likely to experience loneliness." Indeed, 49% of them were identified as lonely according to the 20-quesion UCLA Loneliness Scale. "This pattern has remained consistent since 2010: As age increases, the likelihood of being lonely decreases." More findings:
- The Washington Post zeroes in on deviations from past years: Some 42% of men were classified as lonely, compared to 37% of women; the figures were 34% and 36%, respectively, in 2018.
- Community engagement has also been waning since 2010, with religious service attendance dropping from 44% to 36%, volunteering decreasing from 44% to 34%, and community group membership going from 25% to 22%.
- Lonely adults most often try to deal with their loneliness with "solitary strategies" like internet surfing (73%) and social media scrolling/posting (58%) as opposed to social ones like meeting friends in person (49%) or going out with friends or family (41%).
The study distinguishes between perceived loneliness—how often people say they feel lonely—and "actual loneliness," measured by the aforementioned UCLA Loneliness Scale, which uses questions like how often someone feels left out. As far as perceived loneliness goes, about a third of respondents said they sometimes or always feel lonely, a figure largely unchanged since 2010. As such, the report points to a "deeper and growing issue": many people who meet the criteria for loneliness don't describe themselves that way and may not pursue social connection. (See the full report here.)