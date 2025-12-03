Our Loneliness Problem Is Only Worsening

Loneliness isn't just a problem for older Americans—it's a worsening one, finds a new AARP report. Based on surveys of more than 3,000 adults ages 45 and older, the report found that 40% of respondents were classified as lonely, up from 35% in 2018 and 2010. As the report explains, within the age group surveyed, "it is the youngest—those in their 40s and 50s—who are most likely to experience loneliness." Indeed, 49% of them were identified as lonely according to the 20-quesion UCLA Loneliness Scale. "This pattern has remained consistent since 2010: As age increases, the likelihood of being lonely decreases." More findings: