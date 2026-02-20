Escaped Toucan That Captivated Vegas Is Rescued

UPDATE

Feb 26, 2026 3:30 AM CST

A toucan that has been seen flying around Las Vegas for months has been saved, a bird rescue group said Wednesday. "(The) little stinker decided it was time for help, and he flew into someone's garage," Skye Marsh, the president and co-founder of the SouthWest Exotic Avian Rescue, tells the AP. The homeowners knew who the toucan was and shut the garage so he couldn't escape, and a local veterinarian gave him fluids and took bloodwork. There are some signs of "wear and tear," such as dehydrated skin and a chip off his beak, but he seems to be OK, Skye said. Sam had been eating better food since the rescue group put out healthier toucan food around a cage to try to rescue him. Skye said the better food improved his health, as his poop was looking healthier leading up to his rescue. Sam's owners, who had posted on social media about the bird's escape from its cage in November, have not been in contact with the rescue group.

Feb 20, 2026 5:01 AM CST

Katherine Eddington was driving in North Las Vegas last week when she thought she saw a big black bird carrying a banana fly across the intersection. But after a closer look, she realized it was a toucan—a tropical bird native to rainforests in Central and South America known for their large, colorful bills. "They're beautiful birds, so being able to see something like that so close to home was fascinating," said Eddington, who recognized the bird from social media and contacted animal rescue. That toucan is named Sam, and he has been living in the area since November, when a resident posted online that he'd escaped from his cage. After surviving the Las Vegas desert for months, Sam has captivated community birding groups, with people posting occasional sightings around town, the AP reports.