Josh Shapiro Blasts Harris for 'Blatant Lies' in Memoir

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is calling out former Vice President Kamala Harris over what he describes as "blatant lies" in her new memoir, 107 Days . Harris, who considered Shapiro as a running mate before ultimately picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, wrote that Shapiro struggled with the idea of being No. 2, and that he appeared to want to be involved in every major decision, per the Washington Post . She also claims he asked her team how many bedrooms are in the vice-presidential residence, and whether the Smithsonian might lend him Pennsylvania art for the house.

"That's complete and utter bull----," Shapiro said in an interview with the Atlantic, adding that Harris' accounts are "just blatant lies." Asked if he felt betrayed by Harris, Shapiro, who has known Harris for two decades, replied, "I mean, she's trying to sell books and cover her a--." He then walked that back, noting, "I shouldn't say 'cover her a--.' I think that's not appropriate ... She's trying to sell books. Period."

Per the Hill, Atlantic reporter Tim Alberta noted that Shapiro "moved between outrage and exasperation as I relayed the excerpts." The Post notes that the comments are far sharper than what Shapiro's team said when the book came out in September. At that time, one Shapiro rep called Harris' account "simply ridiculous," but they also described the 2026 ticket decision as "deeply personal" for everyone involved, noting that Shapiro campaigned hard for the Harris-Walz ticket. Harris' camp hasn't commented on the controversy.