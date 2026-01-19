Elon Musk Makes a Big Move in Kentucky Senate Race

Elon Musk is opening his checkbook early for the 2026 midterms, dropping $10 million into a Kentucky Senate race that will determine who replaces Mitch McConnell. Axios was the first to report the billionaire's contribution on behalf of Nate Morris, which it describes as "stunning." Morris, 45, is a pro-Trump businessman positioning himself as an anti-establishment, anti-McConnell conservative in the Republican primary. The seat is expected to stay in GOP hands, but the primary field also includes Rep. Andy Barr and former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, reports the Lexington Herald . President Trump has not made an endorsement.

Musk's move signals that his post-2024 political spending—nearly $300 million to Republican-aligned groups last cycle, mostly to help Trump—will continue at scale. After a public rift with Trump and talk of starting a third party, Musk now appears to be firmly aligned with Republicans again. His strong relationship with Vice President JD Vance may be a factor in that.

Morris, a ninth-generation Kentuckian, founded Rubicon, a major waste and recycling firm he launched in 2008. He's running as a hard-liner on immigration and has backing from figures on the Trump-aligned right, including Sens. Bernie Moreno of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana, as well as podcaster Steve Bannon. Conservative activist Charlie Kirk endorsed him before his death last year. The gift to a pro-Morris super PAC is huge, given that he is currently trailing Cameron (40%) and Barr (25%) in the polls at 13%, notes the Herald.