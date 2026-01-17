Trump's Latest Move on Greenland Unites Europe

European officials lined up behind Denmark in anger on Saturday after President Trump threatened to impose new tariffs unless the US is allowed to buy Greenland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and other leaders promised a coordinated response, Euronews reports, saying Europe would remain united in defending its sovereignty. In Greenland, thousands of people carefully marched across snow and ice to oppose Trump's plans, waving their national flag and chanting, "Greenland is not for sale." As they arrived at the US Consulate in Nuuk after walking from downtown, the marchers learned of Trump's announcement. Reaction included: