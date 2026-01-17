Trump's Latest Move on Greenland Unites Europe

Allies plan a coordinated response to president's new tariffs, saying they won't be blackmailed
Posted Jan 17, 2026 5:30 PM CST
Updated Jan 17, 2026 5:46 PM CST
A woman pulls her children on a sled during a protest against President Trump's policy toward Greenland in front of the US Consulate in Nuuk on Saturday.   (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

European officials lined up behind Denmark in anger on Saturday after President Trump threatened to impose new tariffs unless the US is allowed to buy Greenland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and other leaders promised a coordinated response, Euronews reports, saying Europe would remain united in defending its sovereignty. In Greenland, thousands of people carefully marched across snow and ice to oppose Trump's plans, waving their national flag and chanting, "Greenland is not for sale." As they arrived at the US Consulate in Nuuk after walking from downtown, the marchers learned of Trump's announcement. Reaction included:

  • European leaders: EU Council President António Costa said he would organize the bloc's reaction, while Macron wrote on X that "no intimidation or threat will influence us," adding that tariff threats are unacceptable and would be met with a joint reply if carried out. He likened support for Greenland now to support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion, per Politico Europe. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Europe "will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed." He added, "Denmark and Greenland alone decide questions that affect Denmark and Greenland," per the New York Times.
  • Denmark: The government said it was surprised by Trump's announcement and was coordinating a response with its European allies. "The EU must respond united and hit back hard," said lawmaker Pelle Dragsted, per the Hill. "Go hard after the tech oligarchs in Trump's inner circle."
  • Possible beneficiaries: "China and Russia must be having a field day," posted EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, per Deutsche Welle. "They are the ones who benefit from divisions among Allies."

  • Reconsidering 2023 deal: The move also revives debate over a EU-US deal that cut duties on American industrial goods to zero while increasing some tariffs on European exports, per Euronews. Key lawmakers in the European Parliament are now urging the bloc to suspend that agreement and deploy its new "anti-coercion instrument," which allows the EU to curb access to its market, restrict public procurement, or limit licenses in response to economic pressure. Trade committee Chair Bernd Lange said Trump was using commerce as "an instrument of political coercion" and called for halting tariff reductions on US goods, while conservative leader Manfred Weber said parliamentary approval of the EU-US deal should be frozen in light of the Greenland dispute.

  • Popular support: Protests also took place in Copenhagen and in the capital of the Inuit-governed territory of Nunavut in Canada's far north, per the AP. "This is important for the whole world," Elise Riechie said as she held Danish and Greenlandic flags in Copenhagen. "There are many small countries. None of them are for sale." In Greenland, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen was among the demonstrators. Tom Olsen, a police officer in Nuuk, said the protest was the biggest he's seen so far. "I hope it can show him that we stand together in Europe. We are not going down without a fight," he said. Marie Pedersen said it was important to bring her children. "We want to keep our own country and our own culture, and our family safe," she said. Her 9-year-old daughter, Alaska, said her teachers have addressed the issue and taught students about NATO. "They tell us how to stand up if you're being bullied by another country or something," she said.

