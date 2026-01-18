How Prosecutors Feel When the Bad Guy Gets Pardoned

The Washington Post zooms in on an unusual perspective in the Trump pardon story: the prosecutors who spent years building complex cases, only to watch them vanish with a signature. Reporter Perry Stein details how public-corruption and white-collar-crime teams poured millions in taxpayer-funded resources and countless late nights into prosecutions of figures like former Virginia sheriff Scott Jenkins and nursing-home executive Joseph Schwartz—only for Trump to wipe away prison terms and restitution, sometimes before the sentences even began.

That bucks the presidential norm: "Typically, Justice Department employees vet tens of thousands of applications, only recommending to the president people who have completed their sentences and shown contrition." More than half a dozen current and former Justice Department lawyers tell Stein that Trump's second-term clemency spree has shaken morale and, in their view, undercut accountability.

Some prosecutors interviewed support Trump politically yet still describe the clemency acts as a "slap in the face." As former DOJ employee Jacob Steiner, who worked on the George Santos case, puts it: "Beyond and more important than the personal aspect, it's really disheartening that someone who lied to the public and stole a lot of money just gets to walk free and not have to pay back his victims." For the full reporting and specific case details, read the entire piece.