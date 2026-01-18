How Prosecutors Feel When the Bad Guy Gets Pardoned

Career prosecutors say clemencies erase accountability, waste years of work
Posted Jan 18, 2026 5:50 AM CST
How Prosecutors Feel When the Bad Guy Gets Pardoned
President Trump listens to a question from a reporter after signing a bill that returns whole milk to school cafeterias across the country, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Washington Post zooms in on an unusual perspective in the Trump pardon story: the prosecutors who spent years building complex cases, only to watch them vanish with a signature. Reporter Perry Stein details how public-corruption and white-collar-crime teams poured millions in taxpayer-funded resources and countless late nights into prosecutions of figures like former Virginia sheriff Scott Jenkins and nursing-home executive Joseph Schwartz—only for Trump to wipe away prison terms and restitution, sometimes before the sentences even began.

That bucks the presidential norm: "Typically, Justice Department employees vet tens of thousands of applications, only recommending to the president people who have completed their sentences and shown contrition." More than half a dozen current and former Justice Department lawyers tell Stein that Trump's second-term clemency spree has shaken morale and, in their view, undercut accountability.

Some prosecutors interviewed support Trump politically yet still describe the clemency acts as a "slap in the face." As former DOJ employee Jacob Steiner, who worked on the George Santos case, puts it: "Beyond and more important than the personal aspect, it's really disheartening that someone who lied to the public and stole a lot of money just gets to walk free and not have to pay back his victims." For the full reporting and specific case details, read the entire piece.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X