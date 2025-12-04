Pantone Picks White as 2026's Color of the Year

Pantone has named its 2026 Color of the Year, and for the first time, it's white. In a news release, Pantone described the shade dubbed "Cloud Dancer" as an "ethereal white hue" and a "whisper of calm in a noisy world" that is meant to represent a blank canvas and a sense of possibility.

The Washington Post reports the choice is notable for its timing, as white is considered out of step with today's design trends: warm '90s colors are back, minimalism is fading, and neutral tones are out of favor. Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, explains that the selection isn't about "defaulting to white," but rather about opening up new possibilities. The Post notes that white isn't technically a color at all.